Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) versus SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (SCYT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 22.54% 12.61% 1.31% SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $55.96 million 2.92 $10.24 million $0.53 13.64 SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Risk & Volatility

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.23%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Vancouver, and Longview, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville that provides banking, financial, and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Warren County, Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also offers consumer loans comprising installment loans, home equity lines of credit, home loans, and mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit loans. In addition, the company provides trust/investment services; annuities and mutual funds; insurance products, such as credit life, accident and health, mortgage protection, and term life insurance products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates three full-service bank locations and four ATM locations in Warren County. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

