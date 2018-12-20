Robert L. Wells II Sells 2,431 Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Stock

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) VP Robert L. Wells II sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $68,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RGCO stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of -0.15.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

