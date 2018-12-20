Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $117,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,577.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14,057.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $151.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $150.40 and a twelve month high of $209.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $29,684.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $113,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,636,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.87.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

