Roku Inc (ROKU) Director Jeff Hastings Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Jeff Hastings sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $100,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 220,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,717. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.24. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.73 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roku to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 671.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Roku Inc (ROKU) Director Jeff Hastings Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/roku-inc-roku-director-jeff-hastings-sells-3000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.