Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 2,055 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 471,913 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,149,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,098,000 after purchasing an additional 376,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,852,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,914,000 after purchasing an additional 46,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.15.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 2,055 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/rossmore-private-capital-purchases-2055-shares-of-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.