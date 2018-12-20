ROTORK PLC/ADR (RTOXY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Rotork plc is an actuator manufacturer and flow control company. Its operating segment consists of Process Control, Electric, Fluid Systems and Gears. The company primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining and other industries. Rotork plc is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom. “

Get ROTORK PLC/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ROTORK PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOXY opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71. ROTORK PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

ROTORK PLC/ADR Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ROTORK PLC/ADR (RTOXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ROTORK PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROTORK PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.