Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Average” Rating for China Metro Rural (CNR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their average rating on shares of China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

