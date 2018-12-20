Royal Gold (RGLD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Royal Gold’s performance has been impacted by reduced sales at Mount Milligan due to lack of sufficient water sources. The company expects sales and deliveries for the fiscal second quarter 2019 to be impacted by the timing of metal shipments. Sales for fiscal second-quarter 2019 will flat sequentially. The volatile gold price environment remains a concern for Royal Gold. Its stretched valuation is a concern. Its estimates have gone down lately. The compaany has a negative record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sybil E. Veenman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,446.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $151,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $220,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

