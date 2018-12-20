RPC, Inc. (RES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.84 Million

Analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce sales of $391.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $406.50 million and the lowest is $383.10 million. RPC reported sales of $427.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $439.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.54 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 20.48%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RES. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RPC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.32. 59,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,756. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70. RPC has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of RPC by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 499,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

