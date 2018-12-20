RubleBit (RUBIT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00

RubleBit (CURRENCY:RUBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. RubleBit has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RubleBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RubleBit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RubleBit has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00777337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013501 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00001166 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About RubleBit

RUBIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2015. RubleBit’s official Twitter account is @rublebit. The official website for RubleBit is rublebit.com.

Buying and Selling RubleBit

