Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $184,000 in BayCom (BCML) Stock

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of BayCom at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,619,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,616,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,582,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BayCom news, insider George J. Guarini purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OTCMKTS:BCML opened at $21.12 on Thursday. BayCom has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $26.94.

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.

