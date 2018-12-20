Safe Exchange Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.31 Million (SAFEX)

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Safe Exchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $1,219.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Exchange Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00790133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006933 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin (CRYPTO:SAFEX) is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange. The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io.

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Exchange Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Exchange Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Exchange Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.