SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Price Target Cut to $213.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.58.

SAGE opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $195.97. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.72.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.97) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

