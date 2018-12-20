Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Salem Media Group’s rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Salem Media Group an industry rank of 78 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 415,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 380,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 205.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 262,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 176,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

SALM stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.16. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

