salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Keith Block Sells 2,136 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Keith Block sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $276,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 18th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $285,422.40.

On Thursday, December 13th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $305,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 11th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $303,674.40.

On Thursday, December 6th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $288,576.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $308,296.80.

On Thursday, November 29th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $303,004.80.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $270,324.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Keith Block sold 1,038 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $127,258.80.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $246,628.80.

On Thursday, November 15th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $278,013.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,254,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,775. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $101.32 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 283.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after buying an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,364,596 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $217,011,000 after buying an additional 117,743 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 195,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,098,000 after buying an additional 154,745 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

