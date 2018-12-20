Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 22,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $58.00 to $55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Knight Equity started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $44.94 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.84.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals.

