Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,200 Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 119.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $171,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth $205,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $326,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $914,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,351,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,772,448.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,610 shares of company stock worth $3,848,112 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

NYSE UVE opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.16 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 19.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

