Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 415,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 57.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $3,053,000.

ABG stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $77.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

