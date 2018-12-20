Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 88,163 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 88,163 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $35,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,332,390,000 after buying an additional 7,964,423 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,723,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,052,941,000 after buying an additional 1,014,792 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 55.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,581,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $431,827,000 after purchasing an additional 917,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Barclays set a $198.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.72.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $179.16 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $146.84 and a 12 month high of $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.67%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

