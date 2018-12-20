Scholastic (SCHL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Shares of SCHL opened at $42.09 on Thursday. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.19. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scholastic from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Scholastic news, CEO Richard Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,377,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,313,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Boyko sold 12,953 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $583,791.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,413.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,294 shares of company stock worth $1,095,821. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

