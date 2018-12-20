Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX) Holdings Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,538 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 264,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,075,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 4.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 43.1% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 4.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a $0.2262 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

