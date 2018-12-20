Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.81

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.81 and last traded at $61.98, with a volume of 524630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

In other news, insider Michael C. Lukemire sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $709,091.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,249.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $145,000. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

