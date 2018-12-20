SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (SEKEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

