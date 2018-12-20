Semux Price Hits $0.25 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00006008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 63.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $691.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00065443 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009675 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000836 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 8,913,404 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

