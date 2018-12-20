Seneca Foods (SENEA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.66 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 28.9% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Seneca Foods by 24.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

