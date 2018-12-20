Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Has $625,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,128 shares in the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,770.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,295,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $87.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

