ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.94, for a total value of $5,653,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,699.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.01, a PEG ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $127.84 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.12.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

