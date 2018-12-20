SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 13.4% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 33,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Coherent by 75.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $103.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.40. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $461.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.60 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. Vertical Group started coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Coherent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $60,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

