SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Nice Ltd (NICE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NICE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nice by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Nice by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 147,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nice by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Nice by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 40,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $108.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nice Ltd has a one year low of $84.49 and a one year high of $119.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $356.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nice to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nice to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.89.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

