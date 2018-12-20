Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) is Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $24,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.9% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,233,988,000 after buying an additional 62,550 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.3% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 98,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after buying an additional 60,560 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 446,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,160,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $492.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.60.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $380.24 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $479.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director John M. Stropki acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

