Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Decreases By 31.1%

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,129,859 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the November 15th total of 5,995,154 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,839,497 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $20.19.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.
In other news, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,624 shares of company stock worth $390,783. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 126,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.
APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
