Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Decreases By 31.1%

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,129,859 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the November 15th total of 5,995,154 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,839,497 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,624 shares of company stock worth $390,783. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 126,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Decreases By 31.1%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/short-interest-in-apple-hospitality-reit-inc-aple-decreases-by-31-1.html.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.