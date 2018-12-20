Short Interest in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Increases By 245.9%

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,895,243 shares, a growth of 245.9% from the November 15th total of 1,126,113 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,887,971 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1804 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s previous special dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 0.6% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth $101,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth $121,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Short Interest in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Increases By 245.9%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/short-interest-in-banco-santander-mexico-sa-instcn-de-bsmx-increases-by-245-9.html.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.