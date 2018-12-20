Short Interest in Investment Technology Group (ITG) Increases By 44.4%

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,175 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 523,702 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Investment Technology Group news, Director Timothy Jones sold 5,060 shares of Investment Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $152,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francis J. Troise sold 65,611 shares of Investment Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,969,642.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,687.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Investment Technology Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Investment Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Investment Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Investment Technology Group by 144.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investment Technology Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITG opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. Investment Technology Group has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.97 million. Investment Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Analysts predict that Investment Technology Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Investment Technology Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITG. ValuEngine upgraded Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Investment Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Investment Technology Group

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

