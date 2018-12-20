Short Interest in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (DBC) Expands By 48.5%

PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (BMV:DBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,045,513 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the November 15th total of 704,088 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,258,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DBC stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund has a 12 month low of $246.70 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund by 144.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 88,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund by 60.3% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

