Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. CL King started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

SMPL opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.25 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 16.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,415,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,763,000 after buying an additional 621,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after buying an additional 45,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,697,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after buying an additional 63,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,697,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after buying an additional 63,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 196.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after buying an additional 1,244,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

