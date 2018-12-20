Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will report sales of $254.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.70 million to $258.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing posted sales of $231.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 77,097.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 482,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 481,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,996,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,905,000 after buying an additional 358,754 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $23,096,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,793,000 after buying an additional 275,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,344,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,793,000 after buying an additional 275,223 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.74. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $78.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

