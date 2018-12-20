Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.27

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 77556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Simpson Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $284.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 56.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

