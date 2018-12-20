SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) EVP Pascal Convers Sells 9,750 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $544,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pascal Convers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 15th, Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $680,452.50.

NYSE SITE traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,354. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.23 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4,105.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 42.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 219,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 65,150 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 540,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

