SmartMesh (SMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $230,487.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $230,487.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.19 or 0.10633104 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00029349 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001217 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SMT is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.