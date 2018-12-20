Snap (SNAP) Upgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on shares of Snap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 17,834,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,570,470. Snap has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.46.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Snap had a negative net margin of 131.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lara Sweet sold 33,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $189,928.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,495,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $9,614,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,452,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,306,752.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,347,386 shares of company stock valued at $15,720,659.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 171.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,157,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,385,000 after buying an additional 23,468,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 57.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after buying an additional 17,260,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Snap by 57.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,578,000 after buying an additional 17,260,731 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 87.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,981,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,966,000 after buying an additional 8,872,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 81.1% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,989,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,853,000 after buying an additional 4,921,688 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

