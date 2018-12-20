SOILcoin (SOIL) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. SOILcoin has a market capitalization of $11,915.00 and $23.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOILcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SOILcoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.49 or 0.02691325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.28 or 0.04004673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00781007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.01251957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00115558 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.01534245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00351044 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00025737 BTC.

SOILcoin Profile

SOILcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOILcoin’s official website is soil.cash. SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SOILcoin

SOILcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOILcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOILcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOILcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

