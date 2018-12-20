Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price

News stories about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Johnson & Johnson earned a media sentiment score of -1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.58.

Shares of JNJ opened at $127.61 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $346.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Charles Prince bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $268,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $38,601,311.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

