Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Impact Oppenheimer (OPY) Stock Price

Media headlines about Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Oppenheimer earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of OPY opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.32. Oppenheimer has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.81 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

