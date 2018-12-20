Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.66

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 63764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Several brokerages have commented on SONA. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $336.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgia S. Derrico purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,410 shares of company stock worth $157,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONA. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4,566.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 154,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83,415 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the third quarter worth $1,241,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 35.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 281,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

