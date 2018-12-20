Southwest Gas (SWX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

SWX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America set a $76.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

SWX opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $668.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

