SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0721 per share on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

TIPX stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

