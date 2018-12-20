SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1163 per share on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPE opened at $53.96 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

