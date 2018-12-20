SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 160,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $117.43 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

