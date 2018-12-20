SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

