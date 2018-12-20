SproutsExtreme (SPEX) Market Cap Reaches $267,783.00

SproutsExtreme (CURRENCY:SPEX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. SproutsExtreme has a market capitalization of $267,783.00 and $0.00 worth of SproutsExtreme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SproutsExtreme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SproutsExtreme has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000538 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008966 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000386 BTC.

SproutsExtreme Profile

SproutsExtreme (CRYPTO:SPEX) is a coin. SproutsExtreme’s total supply is 2,866,607,586 coins. SproutsExtreme’s official Twitter account is @SproutsExtreme.

Buying and Selling SproutsExtreme

SproutsExtreme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SproutsExtreme directly using U.S. dollars.

